Record your voice. Animate your avatar. Express yourself.
Create
Our app allows you to record your voice then automatically create an animated, expressive avatar that augments your words with nuance and emphasis.
Share
Share your animations through social media.
Expression beyond words.
You can tune your animation by specifying the emotion (happy, sad, angry, etc.), the intensity, and even communicate complicated ideas such as sarcasm. The avatar will use it’s entire body; face, eyes, gestures and the synchronicity of movement and speech that people use during conversational face-to-face communication.