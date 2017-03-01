Introducing 3D Avatar Chat: the app that allows you to communicate with the bandwidth of a face-to-face conversation.

Far beyond what is possible with emoticons, emojis, stickers or static images. Our app allows you to communicate with nuance and tone.

1. Choose your avatar.

2. Record your voice

3. Drag the emotional emoji onto your words or set the overall emotional tone for your communication.

4. Press the chat button to see your animated emoji.

5. Press the share button to send your animation to your friends.