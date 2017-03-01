Illustration

Record your voice. Animate your avatar. Express yourself.

Create

Our app allows you to record your voice then automatically create an animated, expressive avatar that augments your words with nuance and emphasis.

Share

Share your animations through social media.

Expression beyond words.

You can tune your animation by specifying the emotion (happy, sad, angry, etc.), the intensity, and even communicate complicated ideas such as sarcasm. The avatar will use it’s entire body; face, eyes, gestures and the synchronicity of movement and speech that people use during conversational face-to-face communication.

Introducing 3D Avatar Chat: the app that allows you to communicate with the bandwidth of a face-to-face conversation.

Far beyond what is possible with emoticons, emojis, stickers or static images. Our app allows you to communicate with nuance and tone.

1. Choose your avatar.
2. Record your voice
3. Drag the emotional emoji onto your words or set the overall emotional tone for your communication.
4. Press the chat button to see your animated emoji.
5. Press the share button to send your animation to your friends.

Available for Android on the Google Play Store

